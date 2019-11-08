Jeff Sessions Jumps Into Race to Reclaim Alabama Senate Seat

(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Sessions said he’ll run for the Alabama Senate seat that he vacated in 2017 to became President Donald Trump’s first U.S. attorney general, a return to politics that could be challenging given his tumultuous relationship with the president.

Sessions, 72, a former top Republican on the Senate Judiciary and Budget panels, easily held onto his seat for two decades, and his entry shakes up the race to defeat Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

He announced his candidacy Thursday night in a video and statement on his campaign’s website, and said he remains a strong Trump supporter despite “our ups and downs.”

“When I left President Trump’s cabinet,” Sessions said as music played at a fast tempo in the background, “did I write a tell-all book? No. Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope. Have I said a cross word about our president? Not one time.

“And I’ll tell you why: First, that would be dishonorable. I was there to serve his agenda, not mine. Second, the president is doing a great job for America and Alabama, and he has my strong support.”

Jones, a former federal prosecutor, won a surprise December 2017 special election over Republican Roy Moore, a former Alabama chief justice who became mired in allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, which he denied.

Jones is the Senate Democrat most seen at risk of losing in 2020. Republicans already in the contest include U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne, Secretary of State John Merrill, state Representative Arnold Mooney, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, former televangelist Stanley Adair -- and Moore.

It’s not clear that Sessions would win the GOP nomination, given his strained relationship with Trump, according to Jennifer Duffy, Senate editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. He resigned last November after months of complaints and insults from the president over his recusal from the inquiries into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Sessions certainly has name ID and a campaign war chest, but it’s not clear that he can clear a primary field,” Duffy said. “He can make a run-off, but can he win one? That depends on what stance Trump takes. It doesn’t appear that Trump and Sessions have mended their fences. As for the general election, Sessions would certainly be the favorite given that it is a presidential year.”

Trump was clearly irritated with Sessions in the months leading up to his forced departure from the Justice Department.

“I’m disappointed in the attorney general for many reasons,” Trump told reporters in September 2018.

After Special Counsel Robert Mueller began his investigation, Trump publicly called on Sessions to halt it, an extraordinary break from traditional boundaries between presidents and law enforcement. He also said that he never would have nominated Sessions as attorney general if he knew he would recuse himself.

Sessions stood by his recusal decision in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. “I know how painful it was for the president,” he said. “The whole thing was very painful for him and he saw this as a pivotal moment”

Asked if Trump would back his candidacy, Sessions said, “I think he will respect my work. I was there for the Trump agenda every day I was in the Senate, no doubt about it. I was the first senator to endorse him. We pushed his immigration agenda, his trade agenda and began to to work for a more realistic foreign policy that doesn’t get us into endless wars. I think right about all three of those.”

He added that he hasn’t spoken to the president.

The state’s other senator, Republican Richard Shelby, said he’ll endorse Sessions and that his former colleague has his own pull with voters in the state even if Trump lashes out.

“He has run before, he is very popular,” Shelby said.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Sessions and Trump created an alliance built on support for tougher policies on illegal immigration and a wariness of some trade deals that they said hurt the working class. The senator also advised the candidate on national security and foreign policy, and his long-time aide, Stephen Miller, became a senior policy adviser to the campaign and later in the White House.

Sessions was confirmed as attorney general on a 52-47 vote, after testifying that he wasn’t aware of contacts between members of the Trump presidential campaign and Russian officials. But news reports later showed he had been in contact with Russians, and he recused himself from the broader investigations into Russian 2016 election meddling.