Jeff Sessions swings back at Trump for 'juvenile insults' as fight for political future looms in Alabama

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lashed out Saturday at President Donald Trump after his onetime ally launched another salvo ahead of the Republican Senate primary run-off on Tuesday in Alabama.

Sessions, whom Trump has derided as “Mr. Magoo,” touted himself as a trusted and independent conservative.

“My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults,” Sessions wrote in a reply to Trump on Twitter. “Alabama does not take orders from Washington.”

Trump has blamed Sessions for failing to protect him in the Russia collusion scandal, instead endorsing former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville for the Senate seat once held by Sessions.

“Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down,” Trump wrote earlier Saturday.

Tuberville is leading most polls, but political insiders have warned against counting out Sessions, who is quite popular in Alabama.

The winner will be the favorite to retake the seat from Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who scored a huge upset to beat Judge Roy Moore in a 2017 special election held amid allegations of sexual improprieties by Moore.

Republicans are counting on retaking the seat in red Alabama as the GOP faces an uphill struggle to keep control of the Senate.

