Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

Jing Pan
·3 min read
Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside
Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

Tech stocks are having a slow start in 2022. But Jefferies remains optimistic, especially when it comes to companies in the fast-growing internet sector.

The Wall Street firm’s internet picks fell 5% in 2021 — particularly disappointing performance considering that both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained more than 20% for the year.

Jefferies says that the difference in performance could be a “great opportunity” for internet stocks to make a comeback in 2022.

So here’s a look at three web stocks that Jefferies has given a “buy” rating to. Based on the firm’s latest price targets, all three offer double-digit upside potential.

Meta Platforms (FB)

Facebook’s name change to Meta Platforms in October is one of the big reasons why everyone seems to be talking about the metaverse these days. But its bread-and-butter business — social media — is still firing on all cylinders.

In Q3 of 2021, Facebook’s monthly active users grew 6% year over year to 2.91 billion. Factoring in Meta’s other platforms — namely Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — the number of active users on at least one product totaled 3.58 billion.

Jefferies has a buy rating on Meta and a price target of $420, implying potential upside of about 26%.

Meta is “one of the best fundamental stories in online advertising, producing consistent best-in-class ROI for marketers” writes Jefferies.

Jefferies likes what Meta is doing in the virtual reality space, too.

“Oculus rose to the No. 1 most downloaded app in the App Store on Christmas Day, providing a clear indication that VR adoption is more mainstream than previously thought,” says the investment bank.

Shares of Meta are up 35% over the past year.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

As the parent company of Google, Alphabet is already an internet behemoth commanding a marketing cap of over $1.8 trillion. But Jefferies believes it can get even bigger.

The investment bank has a buy rating on the company and a price target of $3,500. With Alphabet shares currently trading at around $2,790, Jefferies’ forecast suggests a potential upside of around 25%.

Jefferies likes Alphabet’s solid fundamentals, such as strong digital ad demand, a booming cloud segment and “healthy and expanding” operating margins.

In Q3 of 2021, Alphabet earned $65.1 billion of revenue, representing a 41% increase year over year.

Growth was across the board. Google’s advertising revenue surged 43% year over year to $53.1 billion. Youtube ads brought in $7.2 billion of revenue, up from $5.0 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, revenue from Google Cloud rose 45% to $4.99 billion.

Despite some recent sluggishness, the stock is up 60% over the past 12 months.

Trade Desk (TTD)

Trade Desk is a much smaller name compared to Meta and Alphabet, but it could be one of the bigger opportunities in the internet space.

The Calif.-based tech company offers a cloud-based platform that allows digital ad buyers to create, manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns across different ad formats and devices.

Jefferies says that Trade Desk is the best pure-play stock to capitalize on the shift to programmatic advertising, pointing to its “deep relationships and a scalable business model.”

Business has been firing on all cylinders. In Q3 of 2021, Trade Desk brought in $301.1 million of revenue, marking a 39% jump year over year. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from $0.13 per share in the year-ago period.

Notably, the company’s customer retention rate has stayed above 95% over the past seven years.

Trade Desk shares are down slightly over the past year. But Jefferies sees major upside ahead.

It recently upgraded the stock from hold to buy and raised its price target on the company from $100 to $105, representing 40% worth of upside from current prices.

Trending on MoneyWise

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Lithium Stocks in LIT, the World's First Lithium ETF

    The Lithium & Battery Tech ETF's two largest holdings are miner Albemarle and Tesla, while a Warren Buffet-owned stock ranks No. 6.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in January

    If you're looking to invest in e-commerce, these three stocks could be underappreciated investments.

  • 1 More Reason to Buy My Top Growth Stock For 2022

    The rise of infections caused by the omicron variant is just one more reason to buy this growth stock.

  • How are Adtech Companies Preparing for a Cookieless World?

    In the mid-1990s, advertising cookies were created to collect data on users so that advertisers could place targeted ads on screens. Both companies have used cookies in the past, but the innovative steps they have taken recently to adjust to this inevitable change could allow them to rise over their competitors. Advertising technology (adtech) companies have historically relied on cookies heavily.

  • Pfizer to boost COVID-19 pill production with French deal

    PARIS (Reuters) -Pfizer will add a production facility for its antiviral COVID-19 pill in France as part of a plan to invest 520 million euros ($594 million) in the country over the next five years, the U.S. drugmaker said on Monday. The decision is part of Pfizer's strategy to boost global production of the pill, paxlovid, which was found to be nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to clinical trial data. The investment will initially involve the production of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for paxlovid at a plant run by French pharmaceutical group Novasep, Pfizer said, noting that additional Novasep facilities will be added next year.

  • Tado, the German smart home energy startup, plans to go public via a SPAC at a €450M valuation

    Tado, the German smart home startup that specializes in thermostats and more recently moved into flexible "time of use" energy tariffs based on loadshifting technology, is today announcing the next step in its life as a business. GFJ ESG Acquisition, a German SPAC entity focused specifically on sustainable technologies, said it will combine with tado and list the new company on the Frankfurt exchange. GFJ and tado are now working on the PIPE transaction, which when completed is expected to value tado at €450 million ($514 million at today's rates).

  • TD Launches New App for Stock Trading

    TD Direct Investing (TSE: TD) has launched a new mobile trading app, TD Easy Trade. Investing Simplified With its simple, user-friendly design and built-in tutorials, TD Easy Trade makes it easy for new investors. According to a TD survey conducted for TD Easy Trade, three-quarters (74%) of Canadians surveyed believe they need experience before they can start trading and investing, and 30% have never invested because they think they don't have enough money to do it. TD Easy Trade has no minimum

  • Analysts, Markets Think Unilever’s GSK Consumer Bid Is a Bad Idea

    Unilever's shares fell nearly 7 percent on Monday after it confirmed its interest in the consumer health division of GlaxoSmithKline. Analysts think a tie-up would be unwise.

  • Singapore Asks Crypto Firms Not to Market Services to Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s financial regulator told companies in the cryptocurrency industry to refrain from advertising their services to the public, in line with the city-state’s desire to curb retail speculation in volatile digital assets. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Rio Tinto Group's LON:RIO) Stock?

    Most readers would already be aware that Rio Tinto Group's (LON:RIO) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past...

  • Matsuyama caps big rally with eagle to win Sony in playoff

    Five shots behind at the turn, Hideki Matsuyama figured all he could do was keep his head down and try to stay in the game Sunday in the Sony Open. In a sudden-death playoff with Russell Henley, Matsuyama hit a 3-wood from 276 yards, right into the sun, and had no idea that it settled 3 feet away for eagle on the par-5 18th until he heard an enormous cheer from one of the largest galleries at Waialae. “To be honest, I didn't even see it,” Matsuyama said.

  • Apple's digital car keys may work with Hyundai and Genesis models this summer

    Hyundai and Genesis vehicles might support Apple CarKey by this summer.

  • E*TRADE vs. Fidelity Investments

    Two of the oldest and largest brokers both have best-in-class features, educational resources and trading tools for investors and traders at all levels.

  • Maple Leaf Foods' (TSE:MFI) investors will be pleased with their 14% return over the last year

    There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that...

  • Metaverse, NFTs and Cryptos Are the Next Big Thing for Retail Giant – Walmart

    Walmart has filed several trademark applications, one of which is “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” for the shopping category.

  • Global Bonds Under Siege as Treasuries Selloff Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets came under pressure Monday after Treasuries sold off on Friday on increased speculation of a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]