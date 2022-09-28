Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking

FILE PHOTO: A man works inside Jefferies Financial Group offices in Manhattan, New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as robust performance in its merchant banking unit helped cushion the blow from sluggish dealmaking.

The merchant banking division was boosted by the sale of its wood and lumber products business, Idaho Timber, the bank said.

The bank said in July it would reduce the size of its merchant banking portfolio that includes investments in real estate, oil and gas, and other public companies as part of a restructuring.

The unit reported a 60% jump in revenue to $397.8 million in the three months ended Aug. 31, Jefferies said, compared with a 32% drop in its crown jewel, the investment banking and capital markets unit.

Investors tend to look at Jefferies' results as a harbinger for Wall Street, since the company reports ahead of its bigger rivals such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

After a stellar run in 2021, U.S. investment banking giants have struggled for most of this year as a market sell-off crushes corporate appetite for dealmaking.

Monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame decades-high inflation and aggressive rhetoric from policymakers have also crushed hopes of any relief in the near term.

Excluding costs tied to a regulatory settlement, New York-based Jefferies earned $1.10 per share, comfortably beating Refinitiv IBES estimate of 73 cents.

Net income tumbled 52%, while revenue slumped 21% from a year earlier.

The company's shares were up 2.7% in extended trading on Wednesday, after closing the regular session 2.3% higher.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • PG&E files to separate non-nuclear generation assets into standalone unit

    The company is seeking regulatory approval to sell a stake of up to 49.9% in the new non-nuclear generation unit called Pacific Generation LLC, which would provide a source of equity financing to help PG&E fund wildfire risk mitigation and clean energy investments, it added. PG&E would maintain majority ownership in the unit.

  • Yuan Bears Bet China Is Powerless to Fight the Mighty Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Yuan bears are on the prowl, emboldened by a belief that policy makers in China can do little to battle the surging dollar.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The onshore yuan’s slump on Wednesday to

  • Regulators to Announce Settlement in Whatsapp Probe

    The SEC and the CFTC are preparing to disclose the results of the investigation as soon as Wednesday that could see them extracting total fines of around $2 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the matter as well a review of disclosures made by the world's largest banks. Sonali Basak has more on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Wall Street Hires WhatsApp Cops as US Blasts Bosses Who Text

    (Bloomberg) -- A US investigation into unauthorized texting on Wall Street is forcing many of the world’s biggest banks to create a new compliance role: the WhatsApp cop.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Firms can blame the boss

  • Wall Street Banks Settle SEC's WhatsApp Probe for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Banking giants including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. agreed to pay regulators $1.1 billion in penalties for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Rece

  • Phil Falcone Uses Apollo Court Claim to Secure Loan From Michael Dell

    (Bloomberg) -- In the past decade, former billionaire Phil Falcone drove his multibillion-dollar hedge fund into the ground, was temporarily banished from the securities industry and wrangled in court with multiple creditors. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall St

  • Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers

    Amazon said the pay hikes would cost the company nearly $1 billion over the next year. Amazon's minimum wage for hourly employees in the U.S. remains $15, a spokesperson told Reuters. The online retailer's decision also comes as some workers continue to push to unionize Amazon facilities in the United States.

  • Fed's Evans: Market volatility can create restrictiveness

    Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Wednesday that volatility in markets can create additional restrictiveness in financial conditions. Global markets have been whipsawed this week by turmoil in UK markets, already on edge over aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks. "The U.S. economy and inflation are going to be largely dictated by the stance of monetary policy and everything else that is going on supply shocks, the labour issues we're dealing with," Evans said in London.

  • Bank of Canada Vows More Transparency After Pressure From IMF

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada will begin publishing a minutes-like summary of deliberations by officials after each policy decision in an effort to enhance transparency as it faces one of the most severe tests of its credibility.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets Wra

  • Yuan Plunge Nears 14-Year Low, Inviting Aggressive PBOC Pushback

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are bracing for more pushback from China’s central bank as the yuan approaches the lowest level in 14 years.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEThe onshore yuan has lost abou

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decla

  • Fed Must Press On Despite Global Market Volatility, Evans Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve must keep pushing interest rates higher to contain inflation despite rising volatility in global financial markets, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine

  • Shale Bosses Lower Oil-Price Forecasts on Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale executives have dramatically dialed back their oil-price expectations over the past three months as recession risks weigh on the market, according to the latest energy survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets Wr

  • EU Set to Ban Russian Crypto Payments After ‘Sham’ Referenda; Hedge Fund Says Chinese Investors Could Snap Up Cryptos as Yuan Slides

    The European Union will tighten restrictions on Russians’ crypto investments within the bloc as it seeks to respond to&nbsp;"sham" independence votes being held in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Novum Alpha CEO says Chinese investors might snap up digital assets now as the yuan depreciates. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) filed cease-and-desist orders against 11 little-known crypto firms Tuesday.

  • Walmart picks Chicago area for first 'next generation' fulfillment center

    The center features a patent-pending process that will reduce a manual 12-step process to five steps with the use of robotics and machine learning.

  • EU Set to Ban Russian Crypto Payments After ‘Sham’ Referenda

    Russians could be restricted from making any payments to EU crypto wallets following the imposition of limits in April.

  • Summers Sees Heightened Risk of Market Breakdowns, Lauds BOE

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that heightened volatility has raised the danger of “breakdowns” in market functioning -- although that’s not yet been seen beyond the UK, and the priority for global monetary policymakers remains containing inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mo

  • Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin to Five New Chains, Unveils Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol

    Circle aims to bolster USDC’s market position as competition with rival issuers Tether, Binance is heating up and decentralized finance platforms are crafting their own native stablecoins.

  • Orange Juice Futures Surge as Hurricane Ian Menaces Florida

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian is poised to ravage Florida’s orange crop as it tears across the state, flooding the state’s groves and ripping fruit off branches. Not only will it drive up the cost of juice for consumers, but may drive farmers struggling against disease and real estate development out of business.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bon

  • Justice Department Seeks To End JetBlue Partnership With American

    Back in July 2021, President Biden instructed government agencies to begin more rigorously enforcing perceived antitrust violations (i.e., buying up rival businesses in order to have a monopoly on an industry) in order to spur more competition and to prevent a rise in consumer prices. "Robust competition is critical to preserving America's role as the world's leading economy," stated the order. Of course, as one might expect, companies accused of alleged antitrust violations, are quick to argue that they are engaging in no such practice, as Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the company now known as Meta, often argued his companies has plenty of rivals in the social media world, including TikTok and Twitter .