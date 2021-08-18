Zervos: 'The emotional scarring' of consumers is 'more extreme' than many think

Jefferies Chief Market Strategist David Zervos argued in a recent client note that the U.S. consumer "is far more fragile than many are thinking – which is why the Fed is playing a very dangerous game with its turn toward more hawkish rhetoric."

Zervos, who previously worked as an economist and adviser to the Federal Reserve, added that "the last thing a scarred and fragile consumer needs right now is tighter monetary policy."

On Sunday evening, Zervos, who doesn't typically focus on single economic data releases, issued what he called an "unusual and important weekend note" to clients, suggesting they read the opening paragraph from Richard Curtin, the chief economist for the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers, which Zervos described as "very sobering."

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on consumer sentiment for August fell 11 points to 70.2, the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic began and one of the worst declines in the survey's more than 50-year history.

"Over the past half century, the Sentiment Index has only recorded larger losses in six other surveys, all connected to sudden negative changes in the economy: the only larger declines in the Sentiment Index occurred during the economy's shutdown in April 2020 (-19.4%) and at the depths of the Great Recession in October 2008 (-18.1%)," Curtin wrote.

Curtin emphasized that the drop in sentiment was widespread demographics and regions and aspects of the economy's from personal finance, inflation, and unemployment.

"There is little doubt that the pandemic's resurgence due to the Delta variant has been met with a mixture of reason and emotion. Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy's performance will be diminished over the next several months, but the extraordinary surge in negative economic assessments also reflects an emotional response, mainly from dashed hopes that the pandemic would soon end," Curtin added.

Zervos told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday that he was "struck by the tone that [Curtin] had."

"He made a very important point which is that the emotional scarring — and he used the word 'emotional' and I liked that a lot — the emotional scarring that our consumer has had through this entire pandemic process has been a lot more extreme than many people are thinking," Zervos said.

The strategist pointed out that people's confidence on their employment and income outlook fell even with job openings in the U.S. reaching 10.1 million in latest JOLTS report, which "tells you that people's confidence is not as strong as many would hope, and certainly I think the Fed would hope."

Zervos later added that he believes people are "just not as confident that this job market is as robust as the data might say." While GDP has recovered, Zervos pointed out that there are still 5.8 million fewer jobs compared to February 2020.

"Now, if I were a worker, and I saw this economy could produce the same amount of stuff that it produced in Q4 of 2019 with 5.8 million less jobs, like the 5.8 million less people employed, I'd actually be a little bit worried about my job because that tells me that productivity has surged and that my job may not be around as long as I really want it to be around. So I think there's a lot of anxiety on the job front, even though it's an amazing time to get a job. The duration of that amazing time maybe catching people a little bit, maybe causing a few sleepless nights for some," Zervos said.

