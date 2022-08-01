Jefferies Expects $80 Million Fine in Wall Street Texting Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said it expects to pay $80 million related to a sweeping US investigation into the use of unapproved personal devices for business communications.

The combined penalty would be paid to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the investment bank said Monday in a filing.

Regulators have been investigating Wall Street banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps. Financial firms are required to track communications by staff to head off improper conduct.

