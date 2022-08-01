Jefferies Expects $80 Million Fine in Wall Street Texting Probe

Dan Reichl
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said it expects to pay $80 million related to a sweeping US investigation into the use of unapproved personal devices for business communications.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The combined penalty would be paid to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the investment bank said Monday in a filing.

Regulators have been investigating Wall Street banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps. Financial firms are required to track communications by staff to head off improper conduct.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • What Do Analyst Expect From Earnings of Fintech Stocks Block and Marqeta

    The general tone from the payments/banking reports "held the line" of a constructive consumer bias in what KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck saw as more of a "rear-view" lens as the next potential catalyst likely linked to improved macro/out-year model clarity. For Block, Inc (NYSE: SQ) (Price Target: $80), his Key First Look data across Square, Cash App, and Afterpay is generally consistent with his model, modestly below the Street. Cash App held its leadership in app downloads as Afterpay improved seq

  • Pinterest Beats On Revenue; Elliott Management Confirms Largest Stake

    The Pinterest earnings report for the second quarter missed on the bottom line but beat revenue estimates in a tough market.

  • Digging Into Monday Morning's Economic Data

    Key takeaways from the combined July manufacturing reports is that the manufacturing economy cooled in July and is poised to do so again in August.

  • Pinterest Investors Should Probably Pin It for Now

    The company’s shares soared after hours in a relief rally, despite slowing growth and stagnating users.

  • India's factory growth hits 8-month high as easing price pressures lift demand

    India's factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in eight months in July, driven by solid growth in new orders and output as demand continued to improve on the back of easing price pressures, a private survey showed. The survey results suggested the Indian economy has remained resilient, at least for now, despite concerns over faster interest rate hikes, massive capital outflows, a weakening rupee and a rapidly slowing global economy. While both new orders and output grew at their fastest pace since November, both input and output prices increased at their slowest rate in several months in a further boost to demand.

  • Royal Caribbean Drops After $900 Million Note Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. sank 7.5% Monday after the company launched a private offering for as much as $900 million in senior convertible notes to be used to buy back existing debt. Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaNews of the conver

  • Fed: There may be too much dovishness and 'hope in the market', strategist says

    Chris Konstantinos, RiverFront Investment Group Chief Investment Strategist, and Geetu Sharma, AlphasFuture LLC Founder and Investment Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed interest rate hikes, inflation, new economic data, and Russia's grain and energy markets.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ pla

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Inflation fears, interest rate hikes, potential recession, and geopolitical situations have weighed heavily on the market this year with the S&P 500 being down 18% so far. Most growth stocks got hammered this year despite outstanding financials. Two such monster stocks with bright futures are healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and U.S. cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman have wildly different personal finances, new congressional financial disclosures show

    Financial disclosures show that Oz owns millions in stocks in Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet while Fetterman owns up to $15,000 in Verizon.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Earnings Expected to Soar

    Our preview of the upcoming week's earnings reports includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Block (SQ) and DraftKings (DKNG).

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says

    "The biggest takeaway for me on events of this week? Convincing and arguably decisive evidence the 'bottom is in' - the 2022 bear market is over."

  • Just How Rich Do You Have to Be to Need Wealth Management?

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • Want Stability? These REITs Are as Safe as They Come

    Choosing companies based on relative cheapness is often fraught with peril, as many companies are cheap for a reason. The best strategy is to choose companies with solid business models and competitive advantages. Here are some real estate investment trusts (REITs) which are leaders in their chosen markets and have characteristics that make them safe investments.