Jefferies Profit Tumbles as Deal Slump Persists

Paige Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said profit fell 57% in the fiscal fourth quarter, amid a persistent deal slump that looks poised to crimp a key profit engine across Wall Street.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Total investment banking revenue declined about 52% to $568.5 million in the period ended Nov. 30, the New York-based firm said Monday in a statement. That exceeded the $550.4 million average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The shares gained almost 1% Monday in regular New York trading to $37.75. They have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock surged last week on a report that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. was seeking to boost its Jefferies stake. Jefferies didn’t announce any changes in the Sumitomo stake on Monday.

Jefferies earnings offer an early snapshot of how Wall Street’s biggest banks will fare as they report earnings from Friday this week. Investment-banking revenue plummeted in the first nine months of last year, after corporate dealmaking and sales of new securities waned amid 2022’s market swoon. The bank said its full-year investment-banking revenue was its second-best ever.

“We have never been more optimistic about our human capital, product capabilities, industry expertise and geographic breadth, which we intend to continue to aggressively deliver to our clients going forward,” Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler and President Brian Friedman said in the statement. “Our goal is to continue to gain market share.”

Revenue from Jefferies’ equities trading business in the quarter declined 13.7% from a year ago.

Jefferies has hired former Barclays Plc banker Sam Dean to beef up its senior ranks in London, a person with knowledge of the matter said earlier Monday. Dean is joining as a vice chairman of investment banking with a focus on equity capital markets, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

(Updates with quote, equities, starting in third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected company name.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • State police in Keys for migrant landings as Coast Guard ships Cubans back home

    The six state troopers greeting a boat with 28 Cubans aboard in Key Largo on Sunday hinted at a stepped-up Florida response to a long-running influx of migrants into the southern island chain that Gov. Ron DeSantis recently declared a state emergency.

  • UK to Reform Electricity Security Program to Fit Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK plans to reform its flagship electricity security program to make possible its goal of a carbon-free power grid by 2035.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsMega Bonuses of 50 Months’ Salary Handed Out by Shipping FirmProposed changes would mean emis

  • Brazil’s Real Leads Global Losses After Rioters Storm Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets, already being shunned by investors, retreated further on Monday after an insurrection led by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro reignited fears of political instability in Latin America’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Feds

  • Some Market Participants Are Betting On Extended Slide in Ether

    A so-called Ethereum whale has placed a buy order for 50,000 contracts of ether's $400 strike price put option expiring in June on Deribit. This shows that the put buyer is expecting a roughly 69% slide in less than six months. "The Hash" panel explains why this is raising alarm bells in the crypto community.

  • Gaetz Earns Most-Hated Status in GOP Even as He Gains House Sway

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative Matt Gaetz is emerging from last week’s bitter speaker fight as the member of Congress everyone in Washington loves to hate.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley Warns US Stocks Risk 22% SlumpWhile he pegged Kevin McCarthy

  • Exact Sciences Raises Fourth-Quarter Estimates Above Expectations

    EXAS stock jumped as the provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests raised estimates for its fourth quarter.

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond rebounds in meme-stock rally

    Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc rebounded sharply in high volume trading on Monday amid speculation by retail investors that the struggling home goods seller might be a potential acquisition target. As of mid-day, traders had exchanged $114 million worth of the Bed, Bath & Beyond's shares, nearly matching the company's entire stock market value of $157 million, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Stocks could slump another 20%, Morgan Stanley warns

    Wall Street forecasters are increasingly bearish as they eye a potential recession, which could send stocks tumbling.

  • Buy Philip Morris Stock. It’s About to Get Smoking Hot.

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity

    Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.

  • This Stock Could Be a Surprise Growth Pick for 2023

    The idea of a big pharmaceutical company set to offer amazing growth might seem unlikely. Pfizer has been around for more than 170 years. Pfizer said in November that in the full year 2022, it expected to generate more than $55 billion in revenue from the two products combined.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO: Customers ‘became even younger last year’

    Despite looming economic headwinds across the globe, it was another banner year for British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motorcars. The 118-year old brand, who’s cars start at around $340,000, reported global deliveries climbed 8% to a record 6,021 vehicles. Rolls-Royce said bespoke commissions reached record levels as well, with its order book of future orders reaching far into its 2023 production run.

  • Macron to take Japan's Kishida to Notre-Dame as allies deepen ties

    French President Emmanuel Macron will take Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the construction site of the Notre-Dame cathedral on Monday as he looks to boost bilateral relations ahead of Tokyo taking over the G7 presidency. Kishida, who will host a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers in May, begins a tour of G7 capitals this week with talks expected to range from economic security and semiconductors to the war in Ukraine and rising tensions with nuclear-armed China and North Korea.

  • Apple Plans to Drop Key Broadcom Chip to Use In-House Design

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s push to replace the chips inside its devices with homegrown components will include dropping a key Broadcom Inc. part in 2025, according to people familiar with the situation, dealing a blow to one of its biggest suppliers. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After

  • Gaithersburg’s Novavax names John Jacobs as new CEO as Stanley Erck retires

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has a new chief. The Gaithersburg biotech, which has been working to get its Covid-19 vaccine to more people, said Monday that longtime president and CEO Stanley Erck will retire effective Jan. 23 and biopharma exec John Jacobs will assume the top slot at the company. Once the transition takes effect, Erck plans to serve as an adviser for the next 15 months.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...