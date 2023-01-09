Jefferies Profit Tumbles as Deal Slump Persists

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said profit fell 57% in the fiscal fourth quarter, amid a persistent deal slump that looks poised to crimp a key profit engine across Wall Street.

Total investment banking revenue declined about 52% to $568.5 million in the period ended Nov. 30, the New York-based firm said Monday in a statement. That exceeded the $550.4 million average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The shares gained almost 1% Monday in regular New York trading to $37.75. They have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock surged last week on a report that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. was seeking to boost its Jefferies stake. Jefferies didn’t announce any changes in the Sumitomo stake on Monday.

Jefferies earnings offer an early snapshot of how Wall Street’s biggest banks will fare as they report earnings from Friday this week. Investment-banking revenue plummeted in the first nine months of last year, after corporate dealmaking and sales of new securities waned amid 2022’s market swoon. The bank said its full-year investment-banking revenue was its second-best ever.

“We have never been more optimistic about our human capital, product capabilities, industry expertise and geographic breadth, which we intend to continue to aggressively deliver to our clients going forward,” Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler and President Brian Friedman said in the statement. “Our goal is to continue to gain market share.”

Revenue from Jefferies’ equities trading business in the quarter declined 13.7% from a year ago.

Jefferies has hired former Barclays Plc banker Sam Dean to beef up its senior ranks in London, a person with knowledge of the matter said earlier Monday. Dean is joining as a vice chairman of investment banking with a focus on equity capital markets, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

