Wall St. bellwether Jefferies posts record Q1 results, led by investment banking surge

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) delivered record quarterly earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell, with increased market share across its lines of business.

For the first quarter ended Feb. 28, Jefferies — considered a bellwether for Wall Street banks — posted total revenues of $2.13 billion, up 82% from the $1.17 billion reported a year ago, a record at that time. The quarter's net earnings came in at $494 million, up 188% from the $171 million reported during the first quarter of 2020. The bulge-bracket banks will report results next month.

According to the release, Jefferies' annualized return on tangible equity hit 43.5% versus 16.1% in the year-ago period.

Jefferies repurchased 5 million shares for $128 million during the quarter at an average price of $25.51 per share. In the last three years, Jefferies repurchased 123 million shares for a total of $2.6 billion, or an average price of $21.04 per share.

"We expressed a very specific plan these past three years that included simplifying our parent company structure, aggressively buying in our shares at attractive prices, and reinvesting heavily into our core investment banking, trading, research, and asset management businesses. The goal has been to reach critical mass in each business by product, service, and geography and manage the business to achieve an acceptable ROE for our shareholders. We are very proud of our team for executing this plan incredibly well," CEO Rich Handler wrote in an email to Yahoo Finance.

ARCHIVO - En esta fotografía del 23 de mayo de 2019 se muestra el logotipo de Jefferies Financial Group en Nueva York. (AP Foto/Richard Drew, archivo)

Handler, who's served as CEO since January 2001, making him the longest-tenured investment bank chief, vowed there would be "no arrogance" at the company because of the record results.

"We have to prove ourselves every day with our clients, remain focused on risk and costs, and continue to invest in our core businesses. We are very excited about the potential for additional improvement across our company," he added.

Investment banking revenues, driven by strength in equity underwriting, hit a record of $1.03 billion, an increase of 79% from last year. Capital markets also saw revenue hit a record, jumping 81% to $894 million, led by equities hitting $531 million and fixed income $363 million. Asset management's revenue surged 454% from last year's $37 million to a new quarterly record of $180 million.

Jefferies had $8.1 billion of cash and liquid collateral at the end of the quarter, accounting for 16% of its balance sheet.

A hybrid world

Elsewhere in the commentary, Handler credited Jefferies' nearly 4,000 employees for the firm's record quarter while most are still working from home.

"I'm in awe of our team at Jefferies as they have dealt with every challenge and adversity these past twelve months with incredible grace and tenacity. Everyone is exhausted, but they have all rallied together for the benefit of our clients," the CEO wrote.

He also pointed to employee initiatives during the remote work environment, including CEO interview series from outside the firm, talks on diversity and inclusion, classes for professional development, mental health, physical health, and exercise.

"None of this takes away from the fact that our people, like those in every other company, all feel like every day is a struggle, and we cannot wait until there is some semblance of the world we used to know and love," Handler added.

Handler, who looks forward to resuming travel and in-person client and employee meetings, provided some insight into what the future of work might look like at Jefferies, including renovated office space and more flexibility.

"Our people are eager to return to our offices. We don't have to set an arbitrary date and convince anyone that there is a specific day. We will watch the rollout of vaccines and are optimistic that the better weather and passage of time will lead to very positive developments. In the meantime, we have been renovating our offices to allow for more flexibility for the hybrid world we believe will be the future. We will monitor all, adjust in real-time as needed, and continue to be transparent with all our people to allow them both to plan as well as have peace of mind. One size will not fit all," Handler wrote.

