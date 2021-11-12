Jefferson area bust collects 200 pounds of illegal marijuana

Authorities arrested two Talbot residents after raiding an illegal marijuana grow Tuesday in Jefferson, seizing nearly 200 pounds of marijuana and more than $25,000.

Oregon State Police’s NW Region Marijuana Team and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were tipped off by nearby residents about the indoor marijuana grow and served a search warrant, according to state police officials.

Authorities said officers found 2,158 live plants, 196 pounds of packaged/bulk marijuana and $25,560 in cash.

The 54-year-old Talbot man and woman were charged with unlawful manufacture, possession and production of marijuana. They were taken to Marion County jail and were released Wednesday due to population reasons, according to jail staff.

The man and woman are scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 9 at the Marion County Criminal Court Annex.

The Jefferson raid was one of several similar instances over the past few weeks throughout Oregon.

On Oct. 28, state police served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Modoc Road in Central Point in Jackson County where they found 62 large, outdoor grows, which contained 18,360 pounds of illicit processed marijuana and plants. Officials also found $80,000 in cash and four firearms, according to state police.

On Nov. 5, detectives from the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team searched a 26-foot U-Haul box truck after stopping the driver while traveling south on Interstate 5 near Albany in the days prior. At the time, the driver and passenger claimed they were carrying furniture, despite what officials called an "overwhelming odor" of marijuana.

Officials found 2,800 pounds of marijuana in 173 large black garbage bags, as well as components of marijuana grow. The estimated street value of the marijuana was $2.2 million.

"These types of illegal marijuana grows impact communities all across Oregon and contribute to criminal enterprises," state police officials said in a release Tuesday. "Many other dangerous and illegal activities go hand in hand with these types of illegal grows, such as numerous water diversion issues and dangerous living conditions."

Marion County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Landers said he did not believe the agency led any other investigations into illegal grow cases in Marion County this year.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office authorities have done multiple investigations into illegal marijuana grows this year.

In June, two men were charged with arson in an explosion inside an illegal marijuana extraction lab in the 16000 block of Bridgeport Road off South Kings Valley Highway outside of Dallas.

When detectives served search warrants at the greenhouses, they found numerous tanks of butane hash oil, with an estimated value of more than $100,000.

And in September, deputies executed search warrants at two suspected marijuana grows over a three-week period, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Between the two locations, officials seized nearly 15,000 marijuana plants, as well as hundreds of pounds of processed marijuana from 80 greenhouses. The raids resulted in three arrests.

