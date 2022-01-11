Jefferson bank robbed, police say

Jan. 10—Police responded to a bank robbery in Jefferson Monday afternoon.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter it was assisting the Maryland State Police investigating a robbery that just occurred at Middletown Valley Bank. MSP received a call for a robbery shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3800 block of Jefferson Pike. Schools in the area were put on "lock out" temporarily, and FCSO warned of a heavy police presence.

MSP described the suspect as an African American male wearing all black, a blue face mask and a fur hat.

No further information was immediately available.

Last month, a man brandishing a machete entered the same bank and made off with an unknown amount of cash, according to MSP.

