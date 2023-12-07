Jefferson chosen for Harvard program for new mayors

Dec. 6—HIGH POINT — New High Point Mayor Cyril Jefferson is participating in a program at Harvard University with 28 of his counterparts from around the country.

According to a news release from the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard, the newly elected mayors in the program will receive training from Harvard faculty and other experts "on how to set strategic citywide priorities, build effective city hall organizations and deliver for residents."

The program got underway Wednesday, two days after Jefferson was sworn into the city's top elected post.

"An effective mayor has to connect stakeholders and champion the vision for the path forward," Jefferson said in a prepared statement. "I am proud to be selected to join the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard's Program for New Mayors: First 100 Days. I'm eager to learn creative ways to solve difficult problems with my peers from across the country. I want to strengthen our community and deliver solutions to High Point residents' most pressing challenges while maximizing opportunities that present themselves."

This is the second year of the program for new mayors.

The only other North Carolina mayor participating is Leonardo Williams from Durham. Mayors from Philadelphia, Chicago, Memphis, Nashville are involved, as well as mayors from smaller cities.

The release said mayors who participated last year used the experience to explore solutions to issues like homelessness and housing access, as well as ways to address aging city infrastructure.

All expenses related to the program are covered by the Bloomberg Center for Cities.