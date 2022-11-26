Jefferson City police arrest man after a Saturday morning shooting leaves 2 dead

A shooting at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning killed two people, and Jefferson City police have taken a man into custody.

JCPD responded to reports of shots fired at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at the 200 block of East High Street at J. Pfenny's Sports Grill & Pub, and when officers arrived they located two deceased victims. Police immediately took a suspect into custody.

According to JCPD, 35-year-old Damien Davis was arrested. The Cole County Prosecutor charged Davis with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A press release from JCPD said the police's investigation determined a physical altercation occurredbetween victim Corey Thames and Davis. This resulted in Davis drawing a handgun.

Skyler Smock, an employee at the bar, separated Davis and Thames. Smock was escorting Thames out of the business, but Davis began shooting before Thames was removed entirely.

According to police, these shots fatally wounded Smock and Thames.

JCPD arrested and transported Davis to the police department, and, per the police report, Davis admitted to firing his gun, hitting Thames and unintentionally hitting Smock.

This is currently an ongoing investigation and JCPD is asking anyone with information to contact the JeffersonCity Police Department at (573)634-6400), or Crimestoppers at 659-TIPS (659-8477).

