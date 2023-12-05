Jefferson County Commissioner Kate Dean announces bid for Sixth Congressional District

Jefferson County Commissioner Kate Dean announced her campaign for the Sixth Congressional District on Tuesday.

Jefferson County Commissioner Kate Dean announced her campaign for the Sixth Congressional District on Tuesday. The seat she's running for will be vacant after Rep. Derek Kilmer completes his term, as the Gig Harbor Democrat has indicated he will not run for reelection in 2024.

In a statement, Dean said that the district suffers from a lack of investment, unequal opportunity and impacts from the I-5 corridor which make the state less affordable and less livable.

“For too long, communities like ours have experienced extractive economies. Whether timber, fish, agriculture or bright young people, rural communities in this district have seen their resources be hauled away to profit people in other places," Dean said in the statement. "I’m running to make our communities more affordable, re-think our economic model to increase sustainability and support rural development, and protect our natural resources."

Dean was elected to the Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners in 2017 and reelected in 2021, according to the Jefferson County website.

The commissioner was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to serve on the Washington State Board of Health and the Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council, where she is the vice-chair. Dean also acts as co-chair of the Washington State Association of Counties Legislative Commission, a board member of the Maritime Washington National Heritage Area Advisory Board, a member of the SeaGrant Advisory Committee and a board member of the Municipal Research Services Center.

Before stepping into an elected role, Dean served as the regional director of the North Olympic Development Council, which is a federally funded council of governments overseeing economic development planning and initiatives, according to the statement.

Living and working in Jefferson County for 25 years, Dean co-founded three small businesses: Old Tarboo Farm, Finn River Farm and Mt. Townsend Creamery. She's also a mother of two kids, ages 16 and 20.

Dean is the third candidate who has formally announced to run for Rep. Kilmer's seat in Congress after Washington State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz and Sen. Emily Randall who represents the state's 26th Legislative District. Drew MacEwen, the state's 35th District senator, in November said he formed an exploratory committee for the Congress seat and could make an official announcement soon.

Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter, County Commissioners Mark Ozias and Mike French of Clallam County, Sequim City Council Member Rachel Anderson, County Commissioners Greg Brotherton and Heidi Eisenhour of Jefferson County, Port Townsend Mayor David Faber, Ben Thomas of Port Townsend City Council and Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin of Port Angeles City Council have endorsed Dean, according to the announcement.

