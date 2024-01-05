Jefferson County Deputy Harvey Jones remembered

PINE BLUFF – Ark. – Since 2014, Jefferson County Auxiliary Deputy Harvey Jones has left his mark on the community.

Although he is gone, certainly his memory and body of work is etched and woven into the fabric of this agency,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods.

Deputy Jones passed away on December 30th at the age of 74.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods says being an auxiliary deputy, he wasn’t full-time nor on the payroll but that never stopped his commitment to his job.

Sheriff Woods said Jones was always referred to him as “Captain Jones” around the department.

The title of captain came from his actual position while working in public safety on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Pine

Bluff where he started his law enforcement career in 1974.

Jones also worked several years for the Arkansas Department of Corrections and the Wabbeseka Police Department.

“It’s tragic. Any loss of life when you’re talking about a public servant,” Woods said.

Those words ring true, especially when a public servant is killed in the line of duty.

On January 2, 2024, Stone County Deputy Justin Smith was shot and killed in Mountain View.

Woods said anytime he receives a call of such, “it is a call that stops everything.”

He said everything stops because a feeling of emotions and reality hits like no other. The feeling that any day could be the last.

“You don’t know whether or not as sheriff if you’re going to get a call that one of your very own have lost their life tragically.” Woods said.

Paying the ultimate sacrifice to protect is a price these men and women put on the line.

No matter if one dies in the line of duty or not, the law enforcement family grieves because they are without one of their own.

