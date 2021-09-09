Jefferson County fugitive arrested in California

Sep. 9—REDDING, Calif. — A Jefferson County man accused by police of stealing from the elderly has been arrested on warrants 1,800 miles away.

Roger Lee Manning was apprehended by authorities in Redding, California on Tuesday for two active felony warrants from Jefferson County.

Manning had been charged with two counts of first-degree theft in 2020, and has been wanted since December.

Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding last year told the public Manning was a "confidence man" who works to gain the trust of community members by displaying himself as a wealthy benefactor. In the two cases, investigators say he stole more than $26,000 with bad checks written to the victims.

The victims had loaned Manning money, and the bad checks were supposedly to pay that debt back.

Each Class C felony carries a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years, if convicted.

After law enforcement received a tip that Manning was in the city of Redding. Officers there used their Neighborhood Police Unit to locate Manning and apprehend them.

Prior to going on the lam, Manning was scheduled for a March trial earlier this year. That month, prosecutors filed for a bond forfeiture, which was ordered by Judge Myron Gookin.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.