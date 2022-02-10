Jefferson County grand jury hands up eight indictments

Feb. 10—WATERTOWN — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Wednesday in Jefferson County Court:

Cori J. Boucher, 27, address not available, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act. It is alleged that he engaged in sexual acts with a 21-year-old female who was incapable of granting consent by reason of being physically helpless on Aug. 23 in Watertown.

Brian W. Payne, 53, address unavailable, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, fourth-degree criminal mischief and cruelty to animals. It is alleged that on May 30 in the town of Philadelphia he used a shotgun to shoot and kill a cocker spaniel. It is further alleged that the act resulted in medical bills in excess of $250.

Charles D. Batsford Jr., 42, of Black River, faces counts of third-degree grand larceny, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

It is alleged that on June 25 in the town of Watertown he stole property valued in excess of $3,000. It is further alleged that on Dec. 25, 2019, he stole a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado in Watertown and that the previous day he stole a debit or credit card from.

Jack G. Iams, 29, whose last known address was Pulaski, is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. It is alleged that on Sept. 11 he unlawfully entered a building at 570 W. Main St. and stole a Honda generator worth more than $1,000.

Donna M. Rivers, 62, whose last known address was Adams Center, faces a count of third-degree grand larceny. She is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of property from the Tops Market in the town of Pamelia on Dec. 2.

Mark R. Amo, 37, address unavailable, faces counts of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of the precursors to methamphetamine and second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine-manufacturing materials. It is alleged that in Watertown on Jan. 14, 2021, he possessed more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine with the intent to sell the drug and that he possessed the ingredients and materials used to manufacture the drug.

Tammy L. Clark, 40, address unavailable, is charged with third- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. It is alleged that on Sept. 7 in Watertown she possessed methamphetamine with the intent to sell the drug and that she possessed scales used to weigh the drug.

Scott W. Riley, 58, address unavailable, faces a count of second-degree criminal mischief. He is accused of causing more than $1,500 in damage to property on Oct. 8 in the town of Ellisburg.