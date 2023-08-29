Jefferson County orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Jefferson County orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Jefferson County orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
Once again, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more information from Tesla regarding the safety of Autopilot. In a special order dated July 26, the regulator shared concerns about a change to Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that allows drivers to use the system for extended periods of time without prompting the driver to place their hands on the steering wheel. NHTSA ordered Tesla to answer questions and produce documents, according to the letter released Tuesday.
Against all odds, Starfish Space has managed to pull its first orbital mission back from the brink of catastrophe, with the startup saying Tuesday that it has re-gained control over the Otter Pup spacecraft that had been rapidly tumbling through space. The Kent, Washington-based startup said it will now move ahead with an “extensive checkout” of the spacecraft’s onboard systems and a search for a new partner for its rendezvous, proximity and docking (RPD) mission. Starfish was one of several companies that hitched a ride to orbit on a space tug operated by Launcher (now owned by Vast).
Ayaneo has announced its latest handheld gaming device will be available for pre-order on September 5, 2023.
Judge Scott McAfee scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine bond conditions for Harrison Floyd, the director of Black Voices for Trump, who is charged with five felony counts for his alleged role in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Farley's father, Robert, was 61.
The photo instantly became one of the defining images of our political era, but its still unclear how it might influence the former president's political prospects or his legacy.
Today Marshall launches the new $199 Motif II ANC earbuds with extended battery life over its predecessor.
Stocks rose on Tuesday as hopes of a soft landing intensified with recent jobs data showing labor supply and demand coming closer to balance.
Not only will it have you jetting off in style, it'll also provide peace of mind. Save over 50%!
Mukesh Ambani will lead Reliance Industries for five more years and groom and mentor his children to take the $200 billion Indian oil-to-telecom giant to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead. As part of the succession plan, Reliance Industries appointed Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- as non-executive directors to the board, while wife Nita steps down from the board to focus on the Reliance Foundation charity. "Together with the board and all my longtime colleagues, I shall further enrich Reliance’s unique institutional culture, which has sustained your company’s perpetual and exponential growth," said Ambani, Asia's richest man, at the company's annual general meeting Monday.
The week ahead will bring a reading on inflation and several labor data points as the Fed's path forward remains in focus.
A 1959 Citroën ID19 sedan, the entry-level version of the Citroën DS, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.
The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado loses mid-level Turbo Plus engine option. Turbo and renamed TurboMax the only choices; 11-inch gauge cluster standard.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
We've picked the best prepared meal delivery services of 2023 for every taste and budget.
Internet users in the European Union are logging on to a quiet revolution on mainstream social networks today: The ability to say 'no thanks' to being attention hacked by AI. Thanks to the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), users of Meta's Facebook and Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok and Snap's Snapchat can easily decline "personalized" content feeds based on "relevance" (i.e. The changes apply to major platforms in the EU but some are being rolled out globally as tech giants opt to streamline elements of their compliance.