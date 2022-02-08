Jefferson County Public Health Director Resigns

ARVADA, CO — Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dr. Dawn Comstock resigned her position on Monday during a closed-doors Board of Health meeting.

The Board accepted her resignation, officials said.

"Dr. Comstock has been a committed public servant, and this board is grateful for her public health expertise and guidance throughout the past year," said Cheri Jahn, president of the Board of Health.

Jahn said that the Board will begin the "process of transitioning her position once her resignation is complete."

Comstock — previously a professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health — was hired on Feb. 16, 2021, after assisting with COVID-19 response activities with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

At the time of her hiring, Comstock said she would focus on promoting COVID-19 prevention efforts and addressing the equitable distribution of vaccines to the public.

It is unclear what prompted Comstock's resignation.

"We are grateful for Dr. Comstock's service and look forward to keeping the public updated as we put together a transition team and search for the next director of JCPH," Jahn said.

This article originally appeared on the Arvada Patch