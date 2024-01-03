Jefferson County to settle opioid treatment lawsuit

Jan. 3—WATERTOWN — Jefferson County legislators agreed on Tuesday night to settle a lawsuit for a consent order with the New York Civil Liberties Union which will require the county to maintain an opioid treatment program, create a monitoring period where NYCLU will check the county's compliance with providing opioid services in the jail, and it will also cover the attorney's fees for the plaintiffs.

The exact amount that will be paid to the NYCLU is $352,310.10, which was the amount that NYCLU said they spent on prosecuting the case with a 10% discount on the fees.

It is unclear how the money will be disbursed.

The class action was filed on behalf of T.G., a 31-year-old Watertown resident who was jailed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and M.C., a 29-year-old Croghan man who was sentenced to jail in March 2023.

They claimed to be addicted to opioids and say they will suffer unnecessary, severe, and potentially life-threatening withdrawal symptoms if they are deprived of treatment, which is medication for opioid use disorder, or MOUD, according to the complaint. It was claimed in the lawsuit that the county denied MOUD to inmates.

In a separate legal matter, NYCLU filed federal action on behalf of P.G., a Watertown resident in April 2021, who also said they weren't allowed to take their medication. A federal judge ruled that they must administer MOUD to P.G., but in last March's action, it was alleged that jail officials continued to ban medications for all others entering custody.

Jefferson County Attorney David Paulson said they did not have to have opioid treatment programs when the case was initiated.

Six months after the initial lawsuit was filed, the state passed legislation that required county jails to have an opioid treatment program for inmate in their custody, Paulson said.

They had to have it set up in October.

Paulson said they have the program set up and they have contracted out to provide medical care to all inmates in jail.

"We were having a great deal of difficulty staffing the medical care with nurses prior to this," he said.

He said while contracting out, it allows the jail to be "a well-staffed and professional operation" which includes administration of most forms of medicated assisted treatment for those struggling with opioid addiction.

This is the less costly option, Paulson said, which factored into the county's decision to settle.

"If we did continue to litigate it, that would only drive up our cost in defending it and because of the requirement that we reimburse the plaintiff's attorney's fees, yeah, settling it as soon as possible is a factor," he said.

It is not known how much it could've cost if it went to trial.

"We've never taken the position 'We refuse to provide this service;' we just had difficulties in providing it to the satisfaction of the New York Civil Liberties Union," Paulson said.

Legislator John D. Peck voted in favor of settling "begrudgingly" he said during the monthly meeting on Tuesday night.

"We're trying to do the best we can. We certainly addressed the issues. Going forward, I have great confidence in our new sheriff. It's just unfortunate that these nuisance lawsuits keep having to be borne by our taxpayers," he said.

The parties will now sign the settlement, then it goes to the judge, and if he finds it to be satisfactory, it then becomes a court order. The county has 30 days to pay the settlement from the date the order is signed.

Paulson said they anticipate the order to be signed in late January or early February.

Attempts to reach NYCLU on Wednesday afternoon were unsuccessful.