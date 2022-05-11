Jefferson County sheriff candidates debate at JCC

May 11—WATERTOWN — The three men running to take charge of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office agree on the need to protect Second Amendment rights and maintain a police presence in schools. But each candidate stood out on a few key issues during a debate Tuesday afternoon.

In a lecture hall at Jefferson County College, Perry J. Golden, Peter R. Barnett and Gerald W. Delosh answered questions and discussed positions during an hourlong debate.

The three candidates highlighted their years in law enforcement — Mr. Barnett's previous 26 years as a sheriff's deputy, Mr. Golden's 20 years as a deputy and then as a detective, and Mr. Delosh's 30 years in law enforcement, including his 20 years as a deputy.

All three believe the right to bear arms must be protected, the sheriff's office should be more present in local schools, and that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is doing a decent job.

Mr. Barnett talked about his work with the local homeless community in his opening remarks, as a member of the local Salvation Army board and a regular face at the soup kitchen on State Street.

"I do not want the homeless population to grow in Jefferson County," he said. "Believe me, homelessness equals crime."

Mr. Barnett said he would focus on encouraging deputies to pay close attention to the communities they patrol, and get to know people who may be at risk of losing their housing.

"If you encounter someone in need, get to know them," he said. "The first step for us doesn't necessarily have to be arrest when they break the law."

Mr. Delosh said the role of the sheriff's office in handling the local homeless issue is limited, because it can only take definitive action when someone violates the law.

"Some people choose this lifestyle," he said. "I've seen it myself. I meet people and they say this is the way they want to live."

Mr. Golden similarly said the sheriff's office has a limited role in local homelessness, and said sheriff's deputies don't typically patrol the city of Watertown, where the county's greatest proportion of people without homes live.

Story continues

All three men said they would be willing to work with local agencies, and connect people in need to local resources. They all agreed that the job of the sheriff is to protect all people, not just those with homes.

The three men also agreed that sheriff's deputies should be more visible and active in the community, especially in schools. Mr. Delosh and Mr. Barnett both agreed that the D.A.R.E. drug prevention program should be brought back to school districts.

Mr. Barnett, who was a D.A.R.E. officer for a decade before he left the sheriff's office eight years ago, said he believes the program is powerful and useful.

"When I retired in 2013, the current administration did not fulfill all that hard work that deputies put in for 20 years, and our school districts that participated in D.A.R.E. lost. If I'm elected sheriff, I guarantee you there's going to be a D.A.R.E. program in our schools," Mr. Barnett said.

Mr. Golden said that while he agrees sheriff's deputies should be more present in schools, the D.A.R.E. program isn't his preferred path.

"I question whether the D.A.R.E. program is the right way to go," he said. "I fully support educational initiatives in our community."

Mr. Golden said he would like district's to consider Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, or LEAD, a national program with more than 20 different drug-education courses for schools, using police officers as educators.

Mr. Barnett, Mr. Golden and Mr. Delosh all said they think drug enforcement is a major issue to be tackled by the sheriff's office, and said they would like to increase funding or staffing for the Jefferson County Drug Task Force if elected.

Mr. Golden, a member of the task force, said he would like to see more deputies on the road educated in drug interdiction, to stop the flow of illicit substances into and through Jefferson County.

"As someone who works the streets daily, I recognize the fact that many of our deputies just don't have the tools to perform interdiction at the appropriate level," he said.

Mr. Delosh said he would like to see the task force work more closely with village police departments across the county, to get their input and views implemented in the county's drug enforcement program.

"Village police officers know people on a first-name basis; they know what's going on," he said.

Mr. Delosh also said he would use the sheriff's office's soft power to scare drug distributors out of the county if it's not possible to arrest them for a crime.

"If we can't per se arrest them, I want to chase them out of this county," he said. "When they open their door, I want them to look at a police car, sheriff car, state trooper car, and always be on that."

He said he would like to stay out on the street, working to make these arrests alongside the deputies.

Mr. Barnett and Mr. Golden touted their abilities to work with budgets. Mr. Barnett, a Marine veteran who worked in government accounting while he served in the military, said that has given him the skills to handle the sheriff's $16 million annual budget.

"Two-thirds of our budget is manpower, benefits, salaries, and that only leaves about $4.5 to $5 million to maintain a fleet of roughly 40 vehicles, equipment, training, overtime," he said. "We really only have about $4.5 million to work with here."

Mr. Golden, who said he worked for a decade as a salesman for a local manufacturing company, making sales and managing over 400 accounts, stressed his own financial background as well.

"My business experience goes hand in hand with my law enforcement experience," he said.

Mr. Delosh said he believes everyone running for sheriff agrees that the state's bail reform initiative, which tightened the rubric used when judges decide whether to jail someone before their trial, has had a negative impact on law enforcement.

Mr. Golden agreed, but Mr. Barnett cautioned that the discussion around bail reform has to involve "indigence," or poverty.

"We live in a very poor community in upstate New York. Economically we are hurting," he said. "I don't want to see anybody sitting in jail unnecessarily. Two weeks when they stole $47 from Walmart, what are they still doing there? Because they can't make $100 bail? I think we need to look at it more on a case-by-case basis."

Mr. Golden said he hasn't typically seen such a dramatic instance, and said something like a shoplifting charge would be met with an appearance ticket, not jail, even before bail reform laws were implemented in New York.

"I've been arresting people for 20 years and I've never locked anybody up, that I can recall, for that," he said.

All three men agreed that county sheriff's deputies need to be treated with respect and given more reasons to stay with the office.

Mr. Golden said he believes it's necessary to find the right people for the job, who will have a passion for serving the community even in the face of danger, community criticism or hard work.

He said, as a longtime union man and president of the sheriff's deputy union for a time, he has a clear eye for what the staff of the office want, and he wants to include them when making decisions.

"I want our employees to feel like they're part of this system," Mr. Golden said.

"I've told them, your opinion is going to matter, if you have something to say, I want you to share it, I will listen," he added. "At the end of the day, I'm the boss and I make the decision, but your opinion will matter."

Mr. Delosh said he would also like to see officers be more present in schools and Board of Cooperative Educational Services programs to recruit by familiarizing themselves with young people who may want to join law enforcement. He said he would like to see the county's ride-along agreement with Jefferson Community College's criminal justice associates program.

Mr. Barnett said he would want to increase recruiting, and that the more people take shifts at the sheriff's office, the more creative and forgiving their schedules can be.

"Let's not make people work their life away, and when they're done with their 8 or 10 or 12 hours, let them go home," he said.

He said improving the quality of the job and deputies' relationships to their jobs will help keep people in the department longer, and make it more attractive to new recruits.

Mr. Barnett, Mr. Golden and Mr. Delosh are all running for the Republican nomination for Jefferson County sheriff to replace Sheriff Colleen M. O'Neill. Sheriff O'Neill, the first woman elected sheriff in New York, announced in October that she will not seek reelection. The three men will appear on the Republican primary ballot on June 28. The primary winner will likely go on uncontested to the general election.