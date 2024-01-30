Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office explains how inmates escaped

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Now that both escaped inmates are back in custody, they are both facing more charges, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is facing more questions about what happened.

Operations Manager Major John Bean with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said the focus now is figuring out how it happened and to stop it from happening again.

“We are charged with the security and the safety of our detainees, that’s the utmost,” Bean said. “There’s been some human error on this part.”

Jefferson County on high alert in search for two escaped inmates

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Noah Roush and Jatonia Bryant escaped from the W.C. “Dub” Brassel Detention Center, but it wasn’t until Monday, Jan. 22 that staff at the jail realized they were gone.

“A count wasn’t done, and if any others were done, they weren’t done correctly,” Bean said.

Bean said the count on Monday kicked off a week-long manhunt for the escapees.

Roush was located on Jan. 25 and Bryant was located on Jan. 29.

According to an affidavit from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the two escaped using a hole in the shower that led to a hole in the roof.

“The holes themselves would’ve been created by them, it wasn’t something that existed before,” Bean said, “We have had times when we’ve found holes that were created as well, and covered them up, and in this particular one, it was covered up but not to the extent in where they couldn’t get around it.

Authorities locate 1 of 2 Jefferson Co. jail escapees, second inmate still at large

Both Roush and Bryant were being held in a misdemeanor pod. KARK 4 News asked why they were there when they were both charged with felonies.

Bean said he couldn’t speak to that as it’s a question for jail supervisors.

He also added that they are understaffed, but it wasn’t just the staffing issue that led to the escapees having a 36-hour head start.

“To say that would be the entirety of the problem, I don’t think we can say that, because of the fact that if a count was done correctly, we would’ve been in a much better shape,” Bean said.

As for what’s next, he said they’re working daily to learn more.

“The holes will be covered and making sure that our jailers are doing what they’re supposed to do, and those that did not, held accountable, our other jailers understand hopefully out of it the seriousness of their job,” Major Bean said.

Jefferson County deputies catch jail escapee charged with murder

KARK 4 News also asked if he thought any jail staff helped in the escape, he said the investigation is still ongoing and they’re looking into it all. He thanked every law enforcement agency for their hard work in getting the two escapees back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.