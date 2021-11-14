Jefferson County Sheriff's Office seeing overwhelming number of pistol permit applications

Nov. 14—WATERTOWN — Staff at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is swamped with pistol permit applications.

According to Detective Sgt. Paige C. Taylor, who is in charge of the sheriff's detectives bureau, nearly 1,300 applications have been taken in during 2020 and 2021 combined. That's a record for a two-year period, and something she said the office is having a hard time keeping up with.

"We do what we have to do, but sometimes it comes almost to a halt because we have multiple detectives with multiple criminal caseloads," she said.

There were 499 applications submitted in 2020, and more than 775 submitted so far in 2021, with more coming in almost daily, she said.

That matches a trend, she added. Every two years, during congressional or presidential elections, more people seem to apply for pistol permits. The last spike was in 2016, when 850 applications were submitted in Jefferson County.

In Lewis County, officials have seen a similar spike. County Clerk Jake Moser said he anticipates his office will process 1,380 permit applications this year, 300 more than last year.

The St. Lawrence County clerk did not return a request for comment.

Mr. Moser and Detective Sgt. Taylor said the 2020 number is artificially low because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the office's civil processes for many months, and said it seems this year's spike in requests is a holdover from last year.

Criminal cases, she said, always come before pistol permits or other civil work for detectives, but the strain on the department to handle all of its responsibilities in a timely fashion can be overwhelming.

Pistol permit applications are handled differently in every county in New York, with a common set of rules to follow. Applicants have to turn in a trove of documents, containing any criminal history, mental health history, character references, safety course certificates, a family court release and military permission if required. The entire application packet and questionnaire is 22 pages in Jefferson County.

Once submitted to the appropriate records office, which in Jefferson County is the sheriff's records office, the investigating agency has six months to process everything and hand it off to the county judge for a final decision. The county judge also decides on how the process works in their jurisdiction, which police agencies take on the investigatory role and which county departments handle the paperwork.

Jefferson County Court Judge David A. Renzi did not return a request for comment.

Detective Sgt. Taylor said sheriff's office staff are tasked with collecting their own copies of the records submitted by the applicant, as well as collecting fingerprints and a photograph and conducting a personal interview.

"All this information needs to be collected and compared to what the applicant provided us in their background," she said. "Basically, we have to look at if they were truthful, did they leave something out, and why?"

Between the various staff who have to work on the packet, from the records office staff to the investigating detective, it can take four to five hours to complete one application. Multiplied by the 775 applications received so far this year, that equates to 96 weeks of work for one full-time, 40-hour per week position.

And that's just for new permit applications. The county is also responsible for processing license requests for firearm dealers, and for updating issued pistol licenses as new information comes in about the holder.

"There are a lot of extra things that go along with the processing of a pistol permit and permit holders; it's just something that's ever present," Detective Sgt. Taylor said.

Jefferson County officials have been working to tweak the pistol permit process for years, and in March 2020 the sheriff's office was taking over a year to process some permits, according to a story published in the Watertown Daily Times.

The sheriff's office and Judge Renzi worked to update the application process and speed up the time frame then, and the office has been able to process almost every pistol permit application within the six-month time frame required by state law.

Detective Sgt. Taylor said the office does manage to push through and complete the workload, but said the office is already understaffed for its criminal case load.

"A civil process is almost always going to take a backseat to a criminal process, that has to happen," she said. "The sooner a criminal case is worked on, followed up with and done, the greater the likelihood is that we develop a lead, a suspect and make an arrest on that particular case."

Ultimately, she said the best way to even out the case load for sheriff's office staff and ensure the pistol permit process is kept uniform and timely would be to hire more staff, dedicated to processing pistol permits.

Another solution, she said, would be for the county to outsource or distribute more of the aspects of the permitting process to other agencies or even third-party companies. She said many counties, including St. Lawrence and Lewis, have their county clerks and local police departments involved in the investigation and paperwork, distributing the workload over a wider pool of people.

"In Jefferson County, we (the sheriff's office) take the money, we fingerprint the applicants, we sort the paperwork, we write the investigation report and it all goes back to our records office," she said.

Times staff writer Julie Abbass contributed to this report.