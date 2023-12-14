Jefferson County sues to get fire-destroyed Rainbow Motel site cleaned up

Dec. 14—WATERTOWN — Jefferson County is taking the owner of the former Rainbow Motel on Route 12 in the town of Pamelia to court in an attempt to have the fire-damaged site cleaned up.

The county filed action Monday in state Supreme Court against Veercana LLC, Elkridge, Maryland, complaining that the remaining portions of the motel at 24480 Route 12 are unsafe and uninhabitable after fire destroyed much of the property on Nov. 9, 2020.

The county's complaint states that it has notified Veercana of the building's unsafe condition and served a notice of violation and order to remedy on one of its principals, Arpen Patel, in July, but the code violations have not been corrected.

The county is asking that a judge order the company to either make the needed repairs or demolish the structure.