Jefferson Hills man arrested on child porn charges

A Jefferson Hills man was arrested on child porn charges on Friday.

According to court documents, Matthew Lee, 28, used the ‘MeetMe’ app to distribute photos of a 4-year-old girl.

Police said that Lee and another user shared photos of nude adults and a clothed teenage girl before Lee stated his “kink” is children.

The other user asked Lee if he had any photos, to which he responded “I can get some of a 4 year old,” and, “I can show u anything.”

MeetMe shared Lee’s profile photo with detectives, which matched with his driver’s license picture.

When investigators checked the IP address, it took them to a home along Snee Drive, and a search warrant was served on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Lee was taken into custody after police conducted interviews.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Senators calling for action on Social Security overpayments tied to COVID-19 stimulus checks Officer nearly hit by car after police chase in Duquesne; suspect in custody $3 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Butler County VIDEO: New video shows man being brutally attacked during concert at Star Lake DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts