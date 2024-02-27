Jefferson Hills police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Jefferson Hills police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Amira Culligan, 16, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Amira has brown eyes and brown hair. Police said her hair could possibly be dyed purple or pink.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Allegheny County 911.

