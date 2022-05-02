Jefferson man arrested, charged with breaching Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

May 2—A Jefferson man was arrested Monday by the FBI and faces four criminal counts in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said Joshua Colgan, 35, was arrested without incident and has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI said the arrest warrant for Colgan was issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The FBI said its Boston division has now arrested 15 people in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Colgan is the third Maine man who has been charged in connection with the assault on the Capitol in an attempt to block Congress from certifying the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president. Colgan's prosecution will be handled by the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon was arrested in February 2021 and remains in jail. He was indicted by a federal grand jury that month on 10 charges, including two counts of inflicting bodily injury on certain officers. He has pleaded not guilty.

Nicholas P. Hendrix, 34, of Gorham is facing four misdemeanor charges connected to the insurrection. He has been released on personal recognizance.

Former Minot resident Glen Mitchell "Mitch" Simon pleaded guilty Friday to a second charge connected to his role in the insurrection. The plea deal will likely result in prison time of eight to 14 months for Simon and a fine of between $4,000 and $40,000. Simon, who was charged with federal crimes last May, is slated for sentencing Aug. 12.

