Jefferson Parish deputies search for man who escaped in JPSO unit



JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from custody in a JPSO unit on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Leon Ruffin is a convicted felon who’s been in custody for second-degree murder since last July.



According to the sheriff, he’s been in the correctional facility’s medical center for some time and believes he had been faking an injury.



Though, on Sunday, he was taken to Ochnser on the Westbank around 12 p.m. to be treated for a seizure.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. when he was being discharged.



Lopinto said Ruffin caused some sort of disturbance, pepper sprayed a deputy and took her vehicle. It’s a 2014 Ford Explorer with number G068 and plate #239626. The deputy fired off three rounds. It was noted that the deputy still had her own pepper spray, stun gun and firearm on her.

Additionally, Lopinto said Ruffin has nothing to lose because he’s facing life in prison and that should be considered armed and dangerous. He said the entire sheriff’s office has been activated to find Ruffin.

