Jefferson Parish deputy shoots, wounds man following Marrero parade

TechCrunch

Last week, at our first StrictlyVC evening of the year, prominent AI investors Elad Gil and Sarah Guo joined us in San Francisco to talk about how they think about AI investing in a world where deals were getting bid up feverishly two months ago, and where reportedly, some startup teams are now looking to sell because of the costs involved with building their software. Gil, for example, has reportedly raised more than $2 billion from investors in the last couple of years, money that he is investing almost single-handedly. One of these is Shreyan Jain, a former software engineer at Ramp who has two computer science degrees from MIT, and who has "built an embedding playground" with another engineer in Gil's orbit so they can "basically swap in and out any underlying vector [database] in any embedding framework, so we can play around with different tools," said Gil.