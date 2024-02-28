Jefferson Parish double shooting leaves one dead, one wounded
Jefferson Parish double shooting leaves one dead, one wounded
Jefferson Parish double shooting leaves one dead, one wounded
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
A recent study found that adults 50 and older have a higher risk of heart attack or stroke within two weeks after catching the flu.
Credit card debt is at an all-time high. Here’s how a balance transfer works and how it can help.
The Google Nest Pro Wi-Fi mesh routers are on sale for up to 27 percent off at Amazon.
The Titans are ready to move forward with Tyjae Spears as their top running back.
A shipbuilder released a video showing the launch catapult system aboard the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier launching heavy weighted "vehicles" as if they were airplanes. Some of them skip across the water like stones.
Over 10,000 reviewers agree: This superhero anti-wrinkle formula masks imperfections and creates a flawless base for makeup.
2024 Ford Mustang gets a "Matte Clear Film" option to give any Mustang color a matte finish that also protects the paint.
In today's edition: MLB's uniform fiasco, the NFL's huge salary cap increase, the return of a cult hero, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 65,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
Brown has delivered the two best receiving seasons in franchise history since the 2022 trade.
Over 71,600 five-star reviewers praise this TikTok-approved skin-brightening solution.
Some Apple Vision Pro units have reportedly developed a similar hairline crack on the front glass without being damaged. The cause of the problem is not yet known.
The plan originated from SEC athletic administrator meetings and has the support of coaches, who reviewed the concepts last week. The potential December changes are now being socialized across the country.
The high-waisted wonders don't ride up and are 'perfect for curvy people,' shoppers say.
Apple has updated the iPhone 15’s battery lifespan. The company said on Tuesday its latest iPhones can retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 cycles — double the company’s previous estimate.
People around the world continue to react in horror to the death of the 47-year-old outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Anker has an ongoing sale for Presidents' Day at Amazon, and you can grab a bunch of charging accessories you may need at a discount.