Jefferson Parish school closed Thursday citing water line break in area
WAGGAMAN, La. (WGNO) — Students at Cherbonnier Elementary School will have a day off due to low water pressure, according to Jefferson Parish school officials.
An announcement was made on Thursday, Feb. 29, that the elementary school will closed due to a Waggaman Water line break at 3110 Highway 90.
The break reportedly caused a drop in water pressure in the Waggaman and Avondale neighborhoods on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and carried into the next day.
Repairs are currently being made, according to school officials. The decision of went the school will reopen hasn’t been announced.
