Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates overnight Westwego homicide

WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — A deadly shooting in Westwego overnight, has Jefferson Parish deputies searching for answers.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies responded to the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard to a call of a shooting in the area.

When deputies arrived, they said an unresponsive man was found inside the home suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. JPSO detectives are in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

