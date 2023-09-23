Jefferson police investigate perceived threat

Sep. 23—JEFFERSON — A text chat between students led to a police investigation of a potential threat to Jefferson Area High School, said Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen and Jefferson Area Local Schools acting superintendent Alex Anderson.

In a written statement Anderson said the school district was made aware of a potential threat against the high school regarding a student overheard talking about "shooting up" the high school.

Mackensen said students were texting back and forth about a discussion between students at the high school on Thursday. The discussion indicated to some student or students that another student's words could have been interpreted as a threat of violence at the school.

He said the student in question was interviewed regarding the perceived threat and it was determined there was no danger to the school. Mackensen said the nature of the discussion apparently changed as different people heard it and passed the information on to others.

Mackensen said school took place on Friday as normal, with an increased law enforcement presence. He said there were no issues during the school day.

He said six or seven students were interviewed on Friday.

"At this time there is no reason to believe [there was a serious threat]. There will be no charges," Mackensen said.

Anderson said the school's threat assessment team, in conjunction with the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department and the JPD, determined the incident is characterized as "Not a threa." He said there is no evidence that the student in question made threatening remarks in person or via social media.

The press release also quotes Jefferson Area High School Principal Rich Shields regarding the incident. He said the discussion was misunderstood by several people.

"Students had been discussing a "what-if" scenario in reference to potential situations at the school. It later snowballed into allegations that one student made a threat against the school," Shields said. He said it was verified through several sources that the student in question had not been heard saying or doing anything threatening.

Anderson said any students that did not come to school Friday were considered excused absences.

"The JALS takes all potential threats to safety seriously and with immediate attention. We are proud today because our students practiced the principle of 'see something, say something' in reference to making reports concerning school safety issues," he said.