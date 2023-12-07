Jefferson to receive assistance through Appalachian grant

Dec. 7—JEFFERSON — The village is set to receive assistance in improving open spaces and building facades through an Appalachian Community Grant Program, according to Jefferson Village Administrator Chris Mackensen.

"Jefferson will be included in the plans with the downtown restoration," Mackensen said at Monday night's Village Council meeting.

He said the official grant will be finalized on Friday and the village, along with other local entities, will receive word on the specifics in 2024.

He said the money will help improve business facades and outdoor spaces along Chestnut Street.

The grant program focuses on the 32 Ohio counties designated as part of Appalachia. Area governmental representatives have been working on proposed projects for about a year with the emphasis on communities working together to improve Ashtabula County as a whole.

In other business:

—Council heard the first reading of a resolution that would authorize Mackensen and Jefferson Village Clerk/Treasurer Patty Fisher to enter into a contract with Ashtabula County Community Action to continue a senior citizens meal program at Giddings Park Hall.

The tentative agreement will increase ACCA's payment to the village at the rate of $5,000 a month. The village has been negotiating with the agency since spring, after village officials said the former contract did not allow for the village to pay for necessary improvements to the building.

The current 10-year contract, which was scheduled to end in the spring of 2024, stipulated an $850-per-month rental for the facility.

The proposed contract would last for 18 months and after that continue month-to-month. Either party will be able to leave the contract with 30 days notice, said Jefferson Village Solicitor Jason Fairchild.

—Council heard the second reading of a resolution to update and amend village ordinances.

—Jefferson Deputy Police Chief Joseph Schor said the department is attempting to reduce speeding and is focusing on Mulberry and Beech streets. He said 17 citations were written in November and new equipment is being used on village streets so people are aware of their speed.

He said one violator was going 60 miles per hour on Beech Street, which has a 35 miles per hour speed limit.