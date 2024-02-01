Jefferson Street Sound Museum urges visitors to learn about Nashville's music heritage

Jefferson Street was once known as the "Black Wall Street" of Nashville.

The historically African American corridor in North Nashville was filled with businesses and clubs with some of the most famous performers of the 20th century including Nat King Cole, Tina and Ike Turner, and Jimi Hendrix coming to Music City on the so-called "Chitlin' Circuit."

As the South was moving on from Jim Crow laws mandating legalized racial segregation, a new challenge emerged for the community. In the 1960s, Interstate 40 was being built and it rammed right through the neighborhoods, essentially causing the decimation of this historic area.

One person who has worked to preserve the area's history and heritage is Lorenzo Washington, founder and curator of the Jefferson Street Sound Museum. He turned his house into a center for reflecting upon and understanding what happened and why the history matters more than ever amid the present challenge of rising home prices and displacement.

Lorenzo Washington and Karen Coffee of the Jefferson Street Sound Museum

On Episode 389 of the Tennessee Voices video podcast, Washington and museum Vice President Karen Coffee spoke about their mission and their programming in February for Black History Month 2024, which includes exhibits by local artists.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Washington is urging more people to visit and encourages tour buses to take visitors so they can learn about the history and expand the programming.

The museum was featured in the documentary "Exit 207," which focused on the history of Jefferson Street.

