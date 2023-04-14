Jefferson teacher, coach charged with domestic violence

Apr. 14—JEFFERSON — Donald Palm, a Jefferson Area High School teacher and coach, has been charged in a domestic violence case.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Western County Court, Palm is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on March 29 in Rome Township.

According to a police report from the incident, the victim in this case received "apparent minor injuries."

Palm has been charged with one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 10.

Palm teaches social studies at JAHS, according to the district's website, and also serves as the school's varsity volleyball coach.

Palm directed the Falcons to a Division II district final last fall and was voted Ashtabula County Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year each of the last two seasons.

JALS Superintendent John Montanaro said in a statement that the district was aware of the charges being filed.

"This allegation is not one that the law requires the immediate suspension of an employee and, as such, remains entitled to a presumption of innocence unless or until a court determines otherwise," Montanaro said. "At this time, I have determined that Mr. Palm is not a threat to the safety of students and/or staff and we will continue to monitor the legal proceedings before considering any further employment action."

Palm's attorney, William Bobulsky, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.