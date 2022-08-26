Jefferson teen terrified by stranger; father rams suspect's car

A Jefferson teen leaving her restaurant job Thursday night was terrified by a man who began following her for the nearly 4 miles to her home, according to a Jackson County sheriff’s report.

The episode ended when the girl’s father intervened by running his vehicle into the suspect’s vehicle.

However, the suspect who followed the girl and the father who rescued his child were both arrested. The teen’s mother also ended up in a hospital after falling from her husband’s vehicle and injuring her head, deputies said.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum on Friday hailed the teenagers’ actions as the proper thing to do when she called for help upon realizing a stranger was apparently trying to stop her car.

“This victim did exactly as she should have in calling her father and then the mother calling 911 to have deputies respond,” Mangum said.

The teen reported to deputies that the suspect, later identified as a 24-year-old Hoschton man, began following her closely as she left work and that she called her father to tell him she was scared by what was happening.

Once the man drove around the teen and slammed on his brakes in an attempt to get her stopped, according to the sheriff.

The teen told an officer she drove into her neighborhood and the man kept following, even knocking over a mailbox at one home.

The teen said she saw her father, who was in a Ford F-250, and that he attempted to cut the car off, but the Volkswagen Passat, went around her father’s pickup and kept following her.

At this time, the father hit the car in the rear, however the man did not stop, according to the report.

The victim told the deputy her father then hit the car again in the driver’s side, disabling it and that her father told her to leave.

The mother was injured when she attempted to get out of her husband’s pickup to check on her daughter and she fell cutting her head, according to the report.

The father told deputies that after he disabled the suspect’s car he stayed away from the unknown man until a deputy arrived.

The deputy reported he spoke to the suspect, who did not speak English, nor could officers figure out the language he used.

A trooper with the Georgia State Patrol responded to investigate the matter and the suspect was charged with DUI and taken to jail.

The 43-year-old father was charged with numerous traffic violations, including reckless driving, and he was also arrested.

Following the incident, Mangum issued a warning urging parents to talk to their teenagers and advise them to be mindful of their surroundings while driving especially at night.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Jefferson father arrested after he stops a man following daughter