Jefferson Twp. man charged with 100 counts of child pornography

Feb. 9—A Jefferson Twp. man collected roughly 100 pornographic images of children, including those of toddlers performing sex acts, the Lackawanna County district attorney's office said.

Police charged Scott J. Kester with 100 counts of child pornography possession.

Kester, 46, of 14 Coopers Pond Road, was released from the Lackawanna County Prison on Thursday on $100,000 bail. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful. He told Detectives John Kane and Sheryl Turner he wanted to speak with a lawyer before speaking with them, though it was not clear from court paperwork if he had one.

The detectives began looking into Kester's computer activity following a tip from Microsoft Bing that a person using an IP address they eventually traced to Kester.

Investigators with the Northeast Computer Crimes Unit searched his home Wednesday and found images of child pornography on a hard drive they seized.

Images found included a toddler being raped by a grown man and a toddler boy performing oral sex on a man.

Kester is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 24.

