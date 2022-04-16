Jefferson Twp. man indicted for 3rd time in Dayton child rape, porn case

Apr. 16—A 31-year-old Jefferson Twp. man was indicted Friday for the third time as part of the same investigation into a Dayton child rape case.

Daniel Mennecke is scheduled to appear Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment on 18 new felony charges, including 15 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor for images reportedly found on his cellphone, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

In all, Mennecke faces more than three dozen charges as part of an investigation into a Dayton child sexual assault case.

He was indicted last month, on March 18, for eight counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, and Dec. 16, 2020, for two counts of rape of a child younger than 10; five counts of rape of a child younger than 13; one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor; and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

Mennecke's accuser told her family that he had been sexually abusing her since 2012, the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office previously said.

"The timespan on his offenses date back several years and include allegations he created child pornographic images/videos during the abuse and that some instances of sexual abuse include a victim while he/she was under the age of 10 years old," a court document stated. "Some of the incident(s) of sexual abuse also included a weapon. A search warrant conducted at defendant's residence has confirmed some of the details of the sexual abuse the victim describes."

Mennecke is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Dec. 16, 2020, arrest by Dayton police.