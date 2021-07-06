Jefferson Twp. man jailed, accused of pointing laser at OSHP airplane

Jul. 6—A 45-year-old Jefferson Twp. man is accused of pointing a high intensity laser beam multiple times Friday night at an Ohio State Highway Patrol plane during an anti-gun operation in Dayton.

Nicolas Alexander Sanchez-Escobar was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with interfering with the operation of an aircraft with a laser, which is a felony.

The highway patrol airplane at 11 p.m. was flying over the 1100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton while participating in a gun reduction initiative when the laser hit the aircraft multiple times. The tactical flight officer was able to follow the laser to Sanchez-Escobar's home in Jefferson Twp. and described the suspect shining the laser, later identified as Sanchez-Escobar, according to an affidavit.

Responding officers found Sanchez-Escobar coming out of a workshop at the back of the home's carport, and he was taken into custody.

"The laser was discovered on a shelf in the workshop, still warm due to usage," the affidavit stated.

Sanchez-Escobar remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.