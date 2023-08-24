Jefferson Twp. man shot and killed by state police in Susquehanna County

Aug. 24—A Jefferson Twp. man is dead after he was shot by troopers in Susquehanna County, state police at Dunmore said.

Joseph Michael Rothka, no age listed, was shot and killed Wednesday around 6:55 p.m. after he pointed a gun at troopers in the area of Foster Drive and Lake Shore Drive in Herrick Twp. near Union Dale, police said.

According to state police, officers were dispatched for a report of a suspicious vehicle by the Lewis Lake Association.

Troopers made contact with Rothka, who was inside his vehicle in possession of multiple firearms, police said in a press release. Rothka refused commands to exit the vehicle.

Troopers instructed Rothka to drop one of the weapons, but he did not comply and was shot when he pointed it at troopers, according to police.

Police say Rothka was pronounced dead at the scene by county Coroner Anthony Conarton. No troopers were injured in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

