Jefferson Twp. man will stand trial on charges he killed his teenage passenger in drunken Spring Brook Twp. crash

Aug. 22—An 18-year-old Jefferson Twp. man will head to Lackawanna County Court for possible trial on charges he crashed his SUV while drunk in Spring Brook Twp. in June, killing his teenage passenger.

Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler found Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Pietrowski presented enough evidence Tuesday to see Ayden Fredrick Beckage stand trial for the June 10 death of Kadan Rabender, 17.

Keeler's decision came after nearly 1 1/2 hours of testimony given by three prosecution witnesses. They are: Paul Dalton, a city man who saw the crash and carried a bleeding Beckage out of his father's wrecked and burning SUV; state police Trooper Brian Roberts, a patrol division trooper who investigated; and county Coroner Tim Rowland, who testified Rabender died of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

State police said Beckage, who graduated from North Pocono High School the evening before the crash, was drunk when he careened off state Route 307 at about 5:45 a.m.

Beckage consented to a blood test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.127, Roberts testified Tuesday. The state's legal limit is 0.08, but Beckage is a minor and can be considered under the influence of alcohol if his level rises above 0.02, Roberts said.

Beckage's bloodwork, analyzed by Northern Tier Research in Dunmore, also revealed the presence of THC compounds. Beckage acknowledged to Roberts he smoked marijuana two days earlier but denied drinking alcohol.

Beckage told Roberts he was driving Rabender home and swerved to avoid a deer, though Dalton told Roberts he did not see a deer. Beckage's wounds also indicate he was the driver, Roberts testified.

Defense Attorney Bernard Brown raises questions as to whether Beckage was the driver. He noted Beckage spoke with Roberts shortly after the crash while badly injured and in a hospital bed.

"That's the question," Brown said after the hearing. "It's for them to prove that it was Ayden (driving)."

Dalton witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

While driving on state Route 307 around 5 a.m. to his job near Tobyhanna, the Scranton man saw an SUV swerve across the road and over an embankment. The vehicle caught fire. Dalton scrambled down to investigate if anyone was hurt.

"I heard some screaming," he testified.

He smashed the wreck's back windshield with a rock and told the occupant — Beckage, he later learned — to unlock the door. Dalton carried him to a log 30 feet away and sat him down. Beckage continued to scream.

Something else soon caught Dalton's attention. Another occupant of the SUV had been thrown by the crash.

About 30 feet from the wreck, face down, lay the twisted form of Rabender.

The 17-year-old was badly hurt but still breathing. Beckage said "he's going to jail for a long time" if Rabender died, Dalton testified.

Rabender stopped breathing as the fire trucks and ambulances arrived. The Spring Brook Twp. teen had just finished his junior year at North Pocono High School.

Beckage is free pending trial on $150,000 bail. He is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes.

Attorneys working with Rabender's family confirmed Tuesday they expect to file civil claims alleging wrongful death.

Attorney Gerard W. Gaughan, of O'Donnell Law Offices in Kingston, sat with Rabender's family and took notes on Tuesday's proceeding. He deferred comment to attorney Neil T. O'Donnell, the firm's founder.

O'Donnell said he "would expect a civil filing in the context of a wrongful death. ... The matter is under review."

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.