Jefferson Twp. sex offender indicted, accused of groping woman

Feb. 12—A Jefferson Twp. man indicted Friday is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Dayton.

Moses Dion Walder, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for gross sexual imposition — by force.

Police responded at around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 2 to the 2500 block of West Riverview Avenue in Dayton, where officers found a woman hiding in the corner of her bedroom and holding a knife for protection.

The woman told police that Walder threatened her husband then came into the bathroom where she was alone. She said he shoved her against the wall, grabbed her and touched her inappropriately before she was able to get away into the bedroom, where she barricaded herself inside, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

Walder is a registered Tier I sexual offender following a 2012 importuning (attempt) conviction in Ohio, records show. Tier I sex offenders are required to register their addresses once a year for 15 years.

He is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 2 arrest.