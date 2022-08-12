Former Jeffersontown High student arrested and charged over alleged threat against school

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Friday morning after being accused of threatening Jeffersontown High School on social media, according to local police.

Jeffersontown Police arrested David Joseph Horsmann, according to department Chief Rick Sanders, who accused the former Jeffersontown High student of posting threats on social media about shooting the school. Horsmann was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, according to Louisville's Metro Corrections booking log.

Jeffersontown High had increased security ahead of classes Friday morning after a former student made a threat against the Louisville school on social media, according to a letter from Principal Jarrad Durham sent to families Thursday.

The school was made aware of the threat by Kentucky State Police after classes ended Thursday, according to the letter, which said Jeffersontown Police and Jefferson County Public Schools were investigating the threat. Mark Hebert, a spokesperson with JCPS, said Friday morning there would be a police officer at the school.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority," the letter said. "I want to make you aware of a situation that impacted our school today and assure you that we are taking all steps necessary to continue to provide a safe and caring environment for all of our students and staff."

Sanders told The Courier Journal on Friday morning that officers went to the suspect's house Thursday night and spoke with his parents. He said the former student admitted to the threat.

Sanders said that the situation is "under control" and there is no danger.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Former Jeffersontown High student arrested, accused of threatening school