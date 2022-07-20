Jeffersonville funeral home owner speaks in court

Jul. 19—JEFFERSONVILLE — It's been nearly three weeks, but families finally heard from the owner of the Jeffersonville funeral home raided by law enforcement earlier this month.

Randy Lankford, owner of Lankford Family Funeral Home, spoke publicly for the first time on Tuesday, after the investigation that produced 31 bodies and the cremated remains of 16 people.

He was in Clark Superior Court No. 6 for an emergency hearing on evidence preservation related to a class action lawsuit families of the deceased have filed in civil court.

During the hearing the court ordered Lankford to preserve a copy of his commercial lease and any records related to his business that he has now, or gets possession of later. Any records at his business from 2021 to present also must be preserved.

Lankford was ordered to not delete any emails related to matters from 2021 to present. He was ordered to download Facebook accounts for himself, the business and his wife onto a flash drive to deliver to the court. He was also ordered to present the court banking statements from personal and private accounts.

The judge ordered Lankford to preserve his username and password from the software system he used at the funeral home. He's also been ordered to preserve business insurances and polices and gave the court a copy of his communication with Travelers Insurance giving notice of the lawsuit against him.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against Lankford.

Lankford did not have an attorney present at the hearing. He said he asked seven different lawyers to represent him in the case, but they all declined.

He said New Albany attorney, George Streib, has been retained to represent him if criminal charges are filed.

Lankford said he hasn't been back to the funeral home since the investigation.

"I am not allowed on the premises, according to detectives," Lankford said in court. "You've seen on the news reports — they boarded up the doors and entrances."

Story continues

Lankford said there was one other employee who worked with him at the funeral home.

He said this person was, "in a romantic relationship with me as well."

Lankford said that relationship has been terminated.

The News and Tribune spoke to Lankford at the courthouse, but he said he didn't have a comment.

Attorney Larry Wilder, representing some of the families, said what was heard in court Tuesday shows Lankford claims he has the insurance that could provide some of these families compensation for their losses, adding that nothing will ever make up for what they've been through.

He said he's not surprised seven attorneys declined to represent Lankford and the revelation about the employee who Lankford said he was in a relationship with, "that was just icing on the cake of a really bad story."

"The idea this man is in that building doing the things he was doing, disgracing and disregarding what is just common decency with remains in that building. And carrying on like he was on 'The Bachelor,' I think that's just another piece of the pie that makes you go, 'Oh my God.'"

Families spoke out after the hearing, noting that Lankford did not apologize in the courtroom to those involved in this case.

Amanda Humphrey, whose father was one of the people found at the funeral home, said she didn't think Lankford showed any remorse.

"He just acts like it's another Tuesday, for me, that's how I feel," she said. "He acts like this is normal. Nothing about this situation is normal...and it just gets worse."

She said she expected Lankford to acknowledge the families involved.

"I've made mistakes in my life, maybe incident, maybe two incidents, but 31?," she said. "It's an embarrassment. And everyone else in the city...everybody else has been so helpful and understanding. But this is a nightmare that will never stop for us it seems like. We're just one piece of the puzzle, there's 48 of us."

Lankford is expected back in court on Aug. 2.