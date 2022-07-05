Jeffersonville funeral home under investigation after police find remains of nearly 50 people

Jul. 4—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville funeral home is undergoing an investigation after police received information on its condition and arrived at the scene on July 1.

The Jeffersonville Police Department and several other Indiana agencies arrived at Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, located at 3106 Middle Road, to find the remains of nearly 50 deceased individuals.

A press release from the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division stated that of the deceased individuals, some were in advanced stages of decomposition and there were post cremation remains of 16 individuals.

"The condition was unique. It was abnormal to anything anyone has seen in the past at a funeral home," Major Isaac Parker with Jeffersonville Police told the News and Tribune Monday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office and Jeffersonville Police Detective Division are working to identify all of the remains.

Parker said that they received information from a third party complaint through the Clark County Coroner's Office. Inquiries from the complaint led them to closing the location off for an investigation on Friday, according to Parker.

Along with the coroner's office, the police department is working with the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, Clark County Emergency Management, Clark County Health Department, Clark County Prosecutor's Office, Jeffersonville Fire Department, the Indiana Attorney General's Office and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

Parker said that their thoughts are with the families of the individuals found at the funeral home.

"They've already lost and now have to suffer through this," Parker said. "Please don't hesitate to reach out to the Clark County Coroner's Office or the Jeffersonville Police Department if they have any information, and we can help them that way."

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to reach out to the Clark County Coroner's Office by calling 812-285-6282.