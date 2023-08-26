Jeffersonville man charged with assaulting officers during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Aug. 25—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges connected to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during which federal authorities said he assaulted police officers.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Curtis Logan Tate, 32, is accused of assaulting law enforcement during the breach as the U.S. Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Tate was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in Wilmington, North Carolina, which is where he will make his initial court appearance.

Court documents show that Tate attended a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, before making his way to the U.S. Capitol building. Federal authorities stated that multiple open-source and body-worn cameras showed Tate present at various locations that day, including inside the restricted area of the Capitol grounds and the Lower West Terrace tunnel.

Court documents state that Tate is seen in a body-worn camera video from Metropolitan Police Department officers near the Lower West Terrace striking an MPD officer in the hand at about 2:05 p.m. that day.

An MPD officer sprayed Tate with pepper spray and can be heard on the video warning another officer that Tate was wielding a baton, according to the Justice Department. He allegedly uploaded a video to a social media site showing himself near the Lower West Terrace holding the baton he used to strike the officer with a caption that read "POST 1ST MACING."

Tate is spotted on video at the entrance to the Lower West Terrace tunnel a few minutes after the area was first breached by rioters, according to court records.

At about 2:57 p.m., Tate is shown on video inside the tunnel brandishing the metal baton above his head while charging toward the line of police officers who were protecting the entrance to the Capitol building, according to the Justice Department.

Tate then repeatedly struck a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the helmet with the metal baton. An officer sprayed Tate with pepper spray, and he retreated, according to the Justice Department.

At about 4:28 p.m. that day, Tate is seen on video throwing a speaker box and breaking a window near the tunnel entrance. He threw a speaker box and a shoe at police officers.

A few minutes later, he's seen throwing a broken table leg at officers as well as a floor lamp.

According to the Justice Department, Tate later gave an interview to a media outlet.

"I would never hurt an officer. I come from a military background. I'm very respectful of our military and police," Tate said in the interview, according to court records. "I know I didn't hurt anybody...I'm not speaking here bold as brass, because you never know what can happen...but I've never, ever once hurt, or put my hands on an officer...I never did it. So, I'm not going to live the rest of my life in fear."

In a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia, Tate is charged with felonies for civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon, and destruction of government property. He's also facing multiple misdemeanor charges.

Court records show Tate was arrested or cited numerous times in Southern Indiana for various traffic and drug offenses.

Tate is among the more than 1,100 individuals who have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.