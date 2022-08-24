Jeffersonville man charged with domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

Aug. 23—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is facing eight charges, including three felonies, in connection with a domestic battery case that stemmed from an argument about Xanax pills, authorities said.

Nicholas Swiryd, 20, was arrested Monday. He's facing felony domestic battery, strangulation and confinement charges.

Swiryd is also charged with five misdemeanors, including domestic battery by bodily waste, interference with the reporting of a crime, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement by intentionally fleeing and resisting law enforcement by forcibly resisting or obstructing.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Jeffersonville police were called to 3903 Armstrong Court on Saturday for a domestic battery in progress. Multiple people called authorities and said they witnessed a white male dragging a white female through the parking lot by her hair, with her legs scraping the ground.

Another witness told emergency dispatchers the female said she'd been pushed into a closet.

Police made contact with the victim, who was crying and had visible injuries, including scrapes from from fingernail scratches on her arm and scrapes on her legs, along with visible black pieces of pavement. Red marks were seen on the victim's chest and neck as well.

The victim told police that she and Swiryd had been fighting over Xanax and their dog's medicine. She said the fight got worse when she told Swiryd there weren't any more Xanax bars. She said after that, Swiryd started attacking her and took her phone when she told him she was going to call the police.

The victim said Swiryd shoved her into closets and slammed the doors on her arms and legs. She was able to escape and got outside, yelling for her neighbors to help. She said Swiryd followed her to the parking lot, where he grabbed her and strangled her, then dragged her back to the apartment.

Once officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, they spoke to witnesses.

They said the suspect was not compliant with officers' requests to leave the apartment. Apartment maintenance had to open the door for police and when they entered, Swiryd wasn't compliant and resisted officers, according to the affidavit.

While being transported by officers, Swiryd told police he spat on the victim several times and admitted to attacking her, according to the affidavit.

The probable cause affidavit states that while at the Clark County jail, Swiryd resisted Clark County corrections officers.