Jeffersonville man charged with sexual assault against adult, child

Mar. 15—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is being held in Clark County jail after his arrest last week on accusations of sexual battery and molestation.

Frank Broy, 63, was arrested March 10 and appeared for an initial hearing via Zoom Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, hours after formal charges were filed related to a series of incidents alleged to have occurred in October. He's charged with a level 4 felony for child molestation related to a victim under 14, a level 6 felony for sexual battery related to an adult victim and a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine.

During the hearing, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and bond kept at $50,000 court cash, which means he could be released pretrial by paying 10% of that.

Court records show that in late January, police received a report from a person saying an adult female family member had been sexually assaulted by Broy in mid-October while he was at her house getting his blood pressure checked. The victim told her relative Broy had grabbed her hand and when she quickly pulled away she noticed he was exposing himself to her.

A child who had been staying at the victim's home also reported that around the same time, Broy had exposed himself to her and touched her chest.

Following his arrest last week, police found a container with a substance he admitted to being methamphetamine, according to court records. During a post-arrest interview, he admitted to exposing himself to the adult and grabbing her hand but denied any similar contact with the child.

Broy has pretrial conferences scheduled for April 21 and August 18, with a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. A public defender will be appointed for him.