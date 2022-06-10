Jeffersonville man facing $250,000 bond, 16 child sex crimes charges

Jun. 9—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is facing a high cash bond after being charged with 16 sex crimes involving a minor.

A $250,000 cash bond was set for Marcus Nelson, 37, in Clark Circuit Court No. 4 on Wednesday.

He's facing four counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony; six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony; and two counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Nelson admitted to engaging in sex acts with a juvenile victim. He also admitted to having at least 100 child pornography images at his home. Some victims in the material are estimated to be middle or elementary school age.

The Jeffersonville Police Department includes in the affidavit that a woman told them she observed photos and videos of Nelson engaging in sexual activity with a minor at the end of last month. She then showed them some of the photos and videos.

After observing some of the material, police then executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence. They said Nelson admitted to sexual activity with at least one minor.

Several flash drives with child pornography were collected by authorities at the home.

Nelson is due back in court for a pretrial conference on July 13.