Jeffersonville man facing multiple child molestation charges

Aug. 5—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is facing four felony child molestation charges.

Charles Paris is charged with four level 1 felonies and accused of abusing a minor at least four times between September 2021 and June 14, 2022.

He was given an all-cash, $100,000 bond in Clark Circuit Court 1 Friday afternoon.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a juvenile victim filed a police report in June, stating Paris had sexually assaulted her multiple times during that period. The victim was 13 years old when the alleged incidents occurred.

The victim said Paris had assaulted her on at least four separate and distinct occasions.

On Thursday, Paris gave police a mirandized statement, recorded on body camera, where he admitted to touching the victim's genitals through her clothes, but said he stopped when the victim got upset and told him to.

Paris admitted to sexually assaulting the victim on at least one occasion. He said he may have exposed himself during that situation because his pants may have come undone and fallen off.